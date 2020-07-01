WATCH: Louisiana National Guard honors COVID-19 frontline workers with Black Hawk flyover

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Army National Guard's State Aviation Command honored healthcare professionals who have worked on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, July 1, by flying Black Hawk helicopters over hospitals statewide.

Aviators flew in four separate UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters over hospitals in Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport, and Monroe.

The presentation began in Slidell around 11 a.m. at Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Louisiana’s Army aviation commander Col. John Plunkett said although the attribution could not take place over each hospital in the state, they chose hospitals in the major metropolitan areas.

Especially with the four Black Hawks at the altitude we’re doing, they will see us,” Plunkett said.

Plunkett compares what healthcare workers are going through to deployment overseas, both long and challenging events to endure.

“Continued support is what makes the difference and what we are trying to do is show that continued support because we know this is not going to be a short term sacrifice,” Plunkett said.

The full list of hospitals included in the flyover can be found below:

- Slidell: Slidell Memorial Hospital

- Hammond: North Oaks Medical Center

- Lafayette: Lafayette General Medical Center

- Lake Charles: St. Patrick's Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

- Alexandria: Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center

- Monroe: St. Francis Medical Center

- Shreveport: Ochsner LSU Health and Willis-Knighton Health System