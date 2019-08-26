WATCH: Local teen in revolving costumes hilariously greets little brother after school each day

CENTRAL - A teenager in Central is doing his part to help relieve his brother of the back-to-school blues by giving him a warm welcome when the bus drops him off at home each day.

According to the Bus Brother Facebook page, Noah's tradition of greeting his little brother Max began earlier this month.

The catch? He does so in a menagerie of colorful costumes, making a show of it for the rest of the students on the bus too. The costumes range anywhere from Santa Claus to Chewbacca and even an inflatable gorilla suit at one point.

