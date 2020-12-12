WATCH: Local student-athletes serve turkey to young children

BATON ROUGE - Local student-athletes spent the morning cutting turkey and serving it to young children at Parkview Baptist High School Thursday morning.

Parkview Baptist football seniors and head coach Jay Mayat spent the morning serving food to the daycare students at the school. The players say they are taking the time to give back to the school that's been supporting them through their playoff run.

There’s too much cuteness pic.twitter.com/v1ydmTpggm — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) November 16, 2017

The players will take back to the field for their playoff game Friday.