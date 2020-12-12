68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Local student-athletes serve turkey to young children

3 years 3 weeks 4 days ago Thursday, November 16 2017 Nov 16, 2017 November 16, 2017 12:46 PM November 16, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Local student-athletes spent the morning cutting turkey and serving it to young children at Parkview Baptist High School Thursday morning.

Parkview Baptist football seniors and head coach Jay Mayat spent the morning serving food to the daycare students at the school. The players say they are taking the time to give back to the school that's been supporting them through their playoff run. 

The players will take back to the field for their playoff game Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days