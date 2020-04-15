67°
WATCH: Local music star Laine Hardy performs from Livingston home for 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Wednesday, April 15 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Reigning 'American Idol' winner Laine Hardy appeared on live television from the comfort of his own home to show his latest song.

Hardy streamed the performance from his Livingston home during a segment on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Wednesday. You can check out Hardy's full performance of 'Ground I Grew Up On' in the video below.

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' airs on WBRZ Monday through Friday from 9 to 10 a.m.

