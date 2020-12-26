WATCH: Local businesses navigate COVID, restrictions and new ideas to stay open

BATON ROUGE - Small businesses have had to learn to adapt to changing shopping habits impacted by the COVID pandemic and restrictions.

Lori DeBenedetto told WBRZ she focused her attention on her toy store's online footprint and was able to offset some losses earlier in 2020.

"Families are home and they want to stay active, but still stay safe. So, we're doing really well with all of our toys and activities for children," she said.

A nearby business is also looking for ways to adjust to an unforeseen year.

"Customers want to shop local and they want to support their local businesses which has been a blessing for us," the Royal Standard's Kristina Vaccaro said.

Watch the TV report on how the businesses are maneuvering through a COVID shopping season.