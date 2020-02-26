51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH LIVE: President Trump to address coronavirus concerns

1 hour 10 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 February 26, 2020 5:28 PM February 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - The White House announced Wednesday that President Trump will give an update on efforts to fight the coronavirus in the U.S.

Watch the full news conference live here at 5:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days