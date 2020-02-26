51°
WATCH LIVE: President Trump to address coronavirus concerns
WASHINGTON - The White House announced Wednesday that President Trump will give an update on efforts to fight the coronavirus in the U.S.
Watch the full news conference live here at 5:30 p.m.
Under President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership, the full weight of the U.S. Government is mobilized to protect the health and safety of the American people. https://t.co/A68ueVC88u— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 26, 2020
Watch the briefing LIVE at 6:30 p.m. ET for more on coronavirus response: https://t.co/EmsdctGWtd pic.twitter.com/16jxrLESSN
