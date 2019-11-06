President Trump held campaign rally in Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) - President Trump held a rally in north Louisiana Wednesday night ahead of the runoff election between Governor John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone.

President Donald Trump is talking optimistically about the 2020 elections, despite the warning signs for Republicans that came out of Kentucky, Virginia and elsewhere Tuesday.

Trump is campaigning in Monroe, Louisiana, for a GOP gubernatorial candidate.

He is attacking House Democrats for their impeachment inquiry, saying their "shameful conduct has created an angry majority."

Trump says Republicans are "going to take back the House" and says the party will focus on House Democrats who represent districts Trump won in 2016.

Trump points out that he didn't run in 2018 and notes that while he urged people to go out and vote, "a lot of people said, 'I'm not going to vote until Trump runs.'"

You can watch the full event below.