WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivering national address on coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Trump addresses the nation's growing coronavirus concerns Wednesday night from the Oval Office.

The address begins at 8 p.m. and will appear on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com

Click here to watch the address live

I will be addressing the Nation this evening at 9:00 P.M. (Eastern) from the Oval Office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the coronavirus crisis is now a global pandemic. Health officials confirmed three additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana Tuesday evening, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to six in the state.