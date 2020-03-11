71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivering national address on coronavirus concerns

4 hours 37 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 March 11, 2020 3:56 PM March 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Trump addresses the nation's growing coronavirus concerns Wednesday night from the Oval Office.

The address begins at 8 p.m. and will appear on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com

Click here to watch the address live

The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the coronavirus crisis is now a global pandemic. Health officials confirmed three additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana Tuesday evening, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to six in the state.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days