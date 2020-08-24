87°
Watch live news conferences here Monday: Governor; EBR Mayor-President
Watch live news conferences here throughout the day Monday.
11:30 a.m. - Governor John Bel Edwards
1:30 p.m. - EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
6 p.m. - Governor John Bel Edwards
Click HERE to watch the news conferences on WBRZ Plus, which is available online and on TV.
