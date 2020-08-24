87°
Watch live news conferences here Monday: Governor; EBR Mayor-President

1 hour 54 minutes 1 second ago Monday, August 24 2020 Aug 24, 2020 August 24, 2020 11:02 AM August 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Watch live news conferences here throughout the day Monday.

11:30 a.m. - Governor John Bel Edwards

1:30 p.m. - EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

6 p.m. - Governor John Bel Edwards

Click HERE to watch the news conferences on WBRZ Plus, which is available online and on TV.  

