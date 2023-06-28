89°
LSU hosts championship celebration at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU celebrated its seventh College World Series title, and the school's second national championship in the span of a few months, at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night.
Fans packed the Tigers' storied baseball stadium for a presentation of the championship trophy, along with an address from Coach Jay Johnson and players.
Re-watch the full broadcast on demand here.
