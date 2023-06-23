90°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH LIVE: LSU baseball holding press conference ahead of CWS finals versus Florida
LSU baseball is holding a press conference previewing the start of the finals for the College World Series where they will be playing against the Florida Gators in Omaha.
Watch the press conference live on WBRZ's YouTube channel here or on WBRZ+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish councilman accuses colleague of sexually harassing his stepdaughter during public...
-
'In God We Trust' now to be displayed in every public school...
-
Navy veteran, submersible pilot from Baton Rouge discusses warning signs surrounding Titan...
-
City says it's addressing frequent traffic light malfunctions along Perkins Road
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
Sports Video
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge