WATCH LIVE: LSU baseball holding press conference ahead of CWS finals versus Florida

42 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, June 23 2023 Jun 23, 2023 June 23, 2023 11:12 AM June 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LSU baseball is holding a press conference previewing the start of the finals for the College World Series where they will be playing against the Florida Gators in Omaha. 

Watch the press conference live on WBRZ's YouTube channel here or on WBRZ+.

