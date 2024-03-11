68°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH LIVE: Governor Landry delivers address ahead of regular legislative session
BATON ROUGE - Monday marks the starts of the regular legislative session in the Capitol.
The regular session will see the fates of several dozen bills. See a full index of the bills being discussed in the regular session here.
The governor's opening address will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flau'jae Johnson's brother arrested after jumping on court following scuffle
-
BRPD: Pursuit of juvenile driving stolen vehicle resulted in car crashing into...
-
Cajun Classic wheelchair tennis tournament wraps up Sunday
-
Grand opening for Scotlandville Bodega could help cure food insecurity in north...
-
Baton Rouge hosts 4th annual Holi Fest
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
SU announces new head football coach