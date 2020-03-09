70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH LIVE: Governor Edwards to deliver State of the State address

1 hour 3 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 March 09, 2020 12:41 PM March 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is slated to kick off a new legislative session with the State of the State address Monday.

The address will begin at 1 p.m. at the state capitol. 

Click here to watch the address in its entirety on WBRZ+.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days