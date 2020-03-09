73°
Louisiana reports its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus

Monday, March 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

State officials believe the novel coronavirus has made its way to Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first presumptive positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital. The governor's office says the individual is a Jefferson Parish resident hospitalized in the neighboring parish.

Louisiana will send the presumptive positive test to the CDC for final confirmation of COVID-19. The governor says state officials are treating the case as an actual positive at this time and making moves to contain the illness and assess the risk of spread.

The CDC has confirmed more than 400 cases in the United States as of Monday morning. Reports say the virus has killed 22 people in the U.S., all in Washington state.

