75°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Governor discusses Louisiana's COVID response, Omicron variant
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news briefing to discuss Louisiana's COVID surge.
The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 11 a.m. Friday.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge