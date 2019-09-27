89°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH LIVE: Funeral underway for Mandeville police officer killed in line of duty
MANDEVILLE - Family and friends are attending funeral services for slain Mandeville police officer Vincent Liberto, Jr.
Visitation began around 9 a.m. at the Castine Center and end at noon Friday. WBRZ will stream the funeral live on this page starting at 12 p.m.
Cpt. Liberto was killed last week after a pursuit along US 190 Mandeville. He was the first Mandeville police officer killed in the line of duty in 61 years.
The suspect was identified as Mark Spicer, 21, of Covington. Spicer was charged with first-degree murder of a police officer and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer along with flight from an officer and possession of a stolen gun.
A state police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in overnight shooting on Braewood Ave.
-
Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash set for this weekend
-
Party with Hardy: American Idol winner gears up for homecoming bash
-
Disagreements remain on short-term rental ordinance in historic neighborhood
-
Early voting crucial in fight for St. George, both sides say
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese