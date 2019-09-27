WATCH LIVE: Funeral underway for Mandeville police officer killed in line of duty

MANDEVILLE - Family and friends are attending funeral services for slain Mandeville police officer Vincent Liberto, Jr.

Visitation began around 9 a.m. at the Castine Center and end at noon Friday. WBRZ will stream the funeral live on this page starting at 12 p.m.

Cpt. Liberto was killed last week after a pursuit along US 190 Mandeville. He was the first Mandeville police officer killed in the line of duty in 61 years.

The suspect was identified as Mark Spicer, 21, of Covington. Spicer was charged with first-degree murder of a police officer and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer along with flight from an officer and possession of a stolen gun.

A state police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.