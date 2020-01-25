WATCH LIVE: Final day of Senate impeachment trial's opening arguments

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), speaks during Thursday's Senate hearing Photo: Associated Press

On Friday morning, House managers will turn their attention to the obstruction-of-Congress charge against President Trump.

Watch the hearing live below or on WBRZ +, beginning at 11 noon, Friday.

After Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), leads house managers into their concluding presentations, Mr. Trump's attorneys will have the opportunity to present his defense.

Their presentation is expected to begin Saturday and continue into early next week.

During Thursday's trial, some lawmakers were spotted falling asleep and playing games during the lengthy process.

According to the BBC, Jim Risch and Jim Inhofe are among those who were caught dozing off during the hearings.

At least one fidget spinner and a crossword puzzle were also spotted among senators.

These reactions underscore how inconsequential some lawmakers view the process.

President Trump is on trial for two accusations. The first is for abuse of power by withholding military aid from Ukraine and pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate the Bidens in hopes of gaining a political advantage in a presidential election.

The second accusation is that President Trump obstructed Congress by urging White House personnel to defy a lawful subpoena, and by directing current and former Executive Branch officials not to cooperate with the Committees.