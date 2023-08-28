87°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH LIVE: Coach Brian Kelly previews LSU's season-opener
BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is set to preview the Tigers' first game of the regular season Monday.
Stream the live game preview at noon on WBRZ+ and the WBRZ YouTube Channel.
Trending News
LSU takes on the Florida Seminoles in Orlando this Sunday. Watch the season-opener at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Ascension High School construction is on schedule to be completed by...
-
Wrapped up: Entangled powerline makes trouble for Baton Rouge home owner
-
Crews from East Baton Rouge Parish fire departments assisting with wildfires in...
-
Louisiana burn ban falls on deaf ears
-
20 motorcycle units compete in Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Training Championship