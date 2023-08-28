87°
WATCH LIVE: Coach Brian Kelly previews LSU's season-opener

BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is set to preview the Tigers' first game of the regular season Monday.

Stream the live game preview at noon on WBRZ+ and the WBRZ YouTube Channel.

LSU takes on the Florida Seminoles in Orlando this Sunday. Watch the season-opener at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on WBRZ.

