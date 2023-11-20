82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH LIVE: Brian Kelly talks upcoming game against Texas A&M

1 hour 54 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, November 20 2023 Nov 20, 2023 November 20, 2023 11:53 AM November 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly is hosting his weekly press conference Monday previewing the Tigers' upcoming game against Texas A&M. 

Watch the conference live on Youtube or on WBRZ at noon. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days