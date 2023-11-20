82°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH LIVE: Brian Kelly talks upcoming game against Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly is hosting his weekly press conference Monday previewing the Tigers' upcoming game against Texas A&M.
Watch the conference live on Youtube or on WBRZ at noon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Vincent de Paul asking for donations, volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Day
-
Woman taking extra precautions after her car was stolen without the key
-
Republicans sweep Saturday's runoff election
-
Longtime West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff retiring, two candidates vying for top...
-
After public input meeting, DOTD weighing alternatives to proposed roundabout at LA...