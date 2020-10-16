WATCH LIVE: BR Police publicly address recent controversies and recent kidnapping, shooting

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), at the center of several controversial incidents while continuing to respond to the uptick in shootings and crime in the Capital City, is addressing the public with information on many of these recent events Friday morning.

As an alarming rate of homicides continue to occur in Baton Rouge, police find themselves responding to a series of shootings and domestic disturbances.

On Friday morning, mere hours after BRPD announced that it would publicly address the recent crime and other concerns, yet another person's life was tragically cut short by a shooting on North Ardenwood Drive.

In a September report, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said that as of September 10, the parish had lost a total of 90 individuals to homicides.

BRPD's news conference began at 11 a.m. and as it continues, will address the following recent events:

-A Friday morning standoff that, according to WBRZ's sources, involved a suspect taking a nine-year-old hostage.

-The reported shooting of a child in Zion City on Thursday night.

-The alleged inappropriate execution of a warrant by Baton Rouge Police at an Erie Street home as they searched for a suspect who may have once previously lived at the address.

- Public accusations against Baton Rouge Police Officer, Chris Kuhn, stating that he posted racially insensitive remarks on a locally popular online blog called Tigerdroppings.

Police Chief Murphy Paul is leading the news conference.