WATCH LIVE: BR mayor discusses city-parish response to COVID surge

BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state as of Tuesday morning.

Local officials are working to keep the public updated on health and safety developments that are being implemented in response to the severe uptick in virus cases.

In this regard, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to conduct a news conference alongside medical professionals from across the Parish to discuss COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

The conference will take place Tuesday at 12 p.m.

At that time, click here to watch WBRZ's coverage of the news conference online.

The meeting will also air live on WBRZ Plus and on WBRZ's Facebook page.