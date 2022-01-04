53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Too early to say whether Omicron surge will impact Baton Rouge Mardi Gras, mayor says

5 hours 5 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, January 04 2022 Jan 4, 2022 January 04, 2022 8:16 AM January 04, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It's too soon to tell whether the statewide surge in Omicron cases will upend Mardi Gras plans in East Baton Rouge, parish officials said during a news conference Tuesday. 

Though the city-parish won't commit to a decision on whether the festivities will return, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said the new wave of cases has already caused the city to push back events planned for Martin Luther King Day to Tuesday.

Additionally, the parish will keep a community testing site open at the Louisiana Leadership Institute for anyone in need of a coronavirus test.

Trending News

Louisiana reported more than 31,000 new coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend, with hospitalizations doubling to about 1,100 in a week's time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days