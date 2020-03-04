66°
WATCH LIVE: Active weather expected Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday, March 04 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

An active afternoon of weather is expected.

With both strong thunderstorms and heavy rain possible, join in on this Facebook LIVE discussion with Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus.

You can also find all of the details in today's weather blog: https://www.wbrz.com/news/rain-and-storms-expected-through-wednesday-night

