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WATCH LIVE: 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser kicks off featuring several members of WBRZ

2 hours 45 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 April 25, 2026 7:00 PM April 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WATCH LIVE:

BATON ROUGE — The 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event kicked off on Saturday at the PMAC, featuring several members of WBRZ.

The event, emceed by WBRZ's John Pastorek and Sylvia Weatherspoon, will feature WBRZ's 2une in anchor April Davis, who will be participating in the dance competition to support local youth mentorship. 

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