57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Kim Mulkey talks regular-season debut as LSU Women's Basketball coach

6 hours 42 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, November 09 2021 Nov 9, 2021 November 09, 2021 12:49 PM November 09, 2021 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

Watch Coach Kim Mulkey talk LSU Women's Basketball win over Nicholls State.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days