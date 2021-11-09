57°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Kim Mulkey talks regular-season debut as LSU Women's Basketball coach
Watch Coach Kim Mulkey talk LSU Women's Basketball win over Nicholls State.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deadly shootout involving teens marks latest violence at troubled Tigerland apartment
-
Local business owner discusses challenges in fighting vaccine mandate
-
DOTD warns drivers as the work to widen I-10 begins
-
Teen dies after shooting at Tigerland apartment complex
-
News 2 Geaux: Former St. Tammany Sheriff found guilty