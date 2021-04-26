67°
Watch Kim Mulkey's welcome home news conference again here

Watch Kim Mulkey's Monday news conference as she is announced as the head coach for LSU Women's Basketball.

Watch Mulkey's arrival into Baton Rouge by chartered airplane Monday morning here.

