WATCH: Kim Mulkey, players host press conference ahead of Tigers' Final Four appearance
DALLAS - Coach Kim Mulkey and members of the LSU women's basketball team held a press conference ahead of their Final Four match-up on Friday.
The Tigers will play Virginia Tech in Dallas at 6 p.m. Friday.
