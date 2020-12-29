WATCH: Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine live

WASHINGTON - After Dr. Anthony Fauci, Vice President Pence, and President-elect Biden publicly received their COVID-19 vaccinations last week, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris followed suit.

She received her vaccine live in front of cameras, Tuesday (Dec. 29) morning.

Harris was joined by her husband Doug Emhoff as Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was administered to both of them on Tuesday morning in Washington D.C.

Biden and Harris did not receive their vaccinations at the same time at the behest of medical experts who explained that if either Biden or Harris reported any side effects, they would not experience them on the same day.

President Trump has yet to be vaccinated, and White House representatives told reporters that he won't be until the inoculation is recommended by the White House medical team.