WATCH: Joe Burrow joins other NFL Draft picks for viral video

With the NFL's offseason largely in limbo because of the coronavirus, Joe Burrow and the rest of the 2020 draft class have had to find other ways to occupy their time.

A video shared by the NFL over the weekend showed the newly-selected rookies doing just that and bonding over their time stuck at home. Other Tigers joining in were WR Justin Jefferson, who was picked by the Vikings, and LB Patrick Queen, picked by the Ravens.

Check out the full video below.