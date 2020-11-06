65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Watch: Joe Biden to speak on days-long election process Friday night

53 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, November 06 2020 Nov 6, 2020 November 06, 2020 7:39 PM November 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak Friday night at 8 p.m. on the days-long election.

Click here to stream the speech live or watch it on WBRZ, WBRZ Plus, or Facebook Live.

Watch the next WBRZ newscast for more late-breaking news coverage:

Weekday mornings 5 a.m. - nine on WBRZ Ch. 2 and WBRZ Plus (7-9)

Weekday midday: Noon - 1

Weekday evenings: 4 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 6-7; 10-11

Saturdays: Nine a.m.; 6 p.m.; 10 p.m.

Sundays: Nine a.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 10 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days