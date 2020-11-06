64°
Latest Weather Blog
Watch: Joe Biden to speak on days-long election process Friday night
BATON ROUGE - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak Friday night on the days-long election.
Click here to stream the speech live or watch it on WBRZ, WBRZ Plus, or Facebook Live.
Watch the next WBRZ newscast for more late-breaking news coverage:
Weekday mornings 5 a.m. - nine on WBRZ Ch. 2 and WBRZ Plus (7-9)
Weekday midday: Noon - 1
Weekday evenings: 4 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 6-7; 10-11
Saturdays: Nine a.m.; 6 p.m.; 10 p.m.
Sundays: Nine a.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 10 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Presidential Search Committee meets virtually to discuss job requirements, options for...
-
Officials moving forward with search for next LSU president
-
Neighbors brace for closure of Shell refinery
-
Closure of Shell refinery could have far-reaching impacts on La.
-
Man shot to death on Scenic Highway Friday morning