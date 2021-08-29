79°
WATCH: Hurricane Hunters capture breathtaking video inside Ida

2 hours 42 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 12:54 PM August 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Hurricane Hunters captured remarkable video inside the eye of Hurricane Ida shortly before it made landfall Sunday.

Video taken by the crew aboard the "Miss Piggy" showed the calm inside the eye wall of the storm. 

The hurricane made landfall in south Louisiana around noon Sunday. Get the latest storm updates here.

