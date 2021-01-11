Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: House gavels in as Democrats unveil impeachment charges
House Democrats are formally unveiling their resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on Monday, Jan. 11, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his alleged role in the Wednesday, Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol, according to CNN.
The single impeachment article, was introduced at 10 a.m. CST and pointed to the President's repeated claims that he won the election as well as his speech to a crowd on Jan. 6 before rioters who claimed to be Trump supporters breached the Capitol. It also cited Trump's call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.
A livestream of the brief Pro Forma Session is available to watch below.
"In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," the resolution says. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."
The impeachment resolution marks the Democrats' first step toward holding an impeachment vote this week to make Trump the first president in history to be impeached for a second time.
Monday's Pro Forma Session ended around 10:13 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU urging students to undergo COVID testing as classes begin
-
House fire breaks out on Tennessee Street in Old South Baton Rouge
-
Council on Aging to offer vaccinations to senior citizens
-
Amid talk of impeachment, La Congressional leaders back President Trump
-
As snow falls in Texas, cold temps also grip south Louisiana
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
-
Scotlandville routs EA in matchup of 5A titans
-
Southern women get first win of the year against Prairie View A&M