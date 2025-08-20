74°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH HERE: WBRZ Sports2 preseason football special airs on Ch. 2
BATON ROUGE - Football season for LSU and Southern is right around the corner! The WBRZ Sports2 team is getting you ready for game time with an hour-long special on WBRZ.
Watch on Ch. 2, WBRZ+, or stream on our Facebook or YouTube page:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man arrested after using child as shield from police
-
Iberville Parish partners with Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to distribute food
-
Deputies ask for public's help finding man accused of felony burglary
-
Shrimper arrested during boat inspection for allegedly having weed, cocaine and a...
-
St. Gabriel officials team up with AT&T to give 40 refurbished laptops...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly loves the Tigers intangibles they bring to the field
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener