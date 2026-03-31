'We're starting it from the beginning:' Lane Kiffin gives update on 2nd week of LSU spring practice

BATON ROUGE - Lane Kiffin updated media members on the second week of spring practice, saying coaching staff is going back to the basics to rebuild the program.

"I just really look at each day, like, how are we doing?" he said.

Kiffin said one metric of success right now is how few fights happen during practice.

"We had no fights today, and we had like six fights the other day, and we gotta teach them don't fight," he said.

Kiffin said his coaching staff has been working diligently on fundamentals.

"When you come in, you can't expect and assume anything. It's the way that I approach it. You've gotta go back and teach everything at the beginning as if they don't know anything, no matter where you are, especially because there's so many coming from different places," he said.

Kiffin said coaches are developing habits in the players that will carry them to success.

"Not goals, habits. How are we creating habits that are going to lead us into getting to numbers that everybody wants."

He said that offense is an area where he's not quite happy with the results yet.

"I wish there was more execution going on, especially, you know, offensively and in the passing game," he said. "But again, you've got all these new pieces - basically an expansion team on offense - it's going to take some time."

He added that the timeline for how long that takes is not set.

"Now, if our fans get mad, I didn't say years. It's just going to take some time."