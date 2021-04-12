76°
WATCH: Governor Edwards delivers State of the State address

Monday, April 12 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards is expected to discuss the coronavirus and the start of a new legislative session during his "State of the State" address Monday.

Watch live below.

