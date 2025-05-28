WATCH: Gov. Landry signs insurance reform bills passed in legislature

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry signed a series of insurance reform bills passed in the 2025 legislative session during a news conference Wednesday.

The conference was streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here:

The tort reform bills come after a bill package made it through legislature that Landry said would lower state insurance rates and make it more resemble Texas' state policies.

Part of the new legislation would make it harder for people to claim pre-existing injuries were caused by motor vehicle accidents, raise award exclusion rates for uninsured drivers, increase punishments for people caught texting and driving and exclude insurance advertisement costs from customers' premium increases.

"Each time that we were told that changes were necessary and we made them, the only casualty continued to be your wallet. And so today, I want our citizens to know that I'm actually tired of the lies I believe through these pieces of legislation. We should see automobile insurance and we can do it without, without harming those that have legitimately suffered injury at the hands of those that are negligible," Landry said at a press conference in April.