Gov. Landry, state climatologist reassure residents, encourage preparedness ahead of tropical storm

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry and state climatologist Jay Grimes reassured Louisianians that they should see few effects from Tropical Storm Bertha, but encouraged preparedness regardless.

Bertha made landfall in St. Bernard Parish just minutes before Landry and Grimes took to the podium Wednesday afternoon, telling Louisiana residents that the latest forecast was encouraging, but subject to change.

Grimes said the storm is expected to steadily weaken as it moves inland, and tropical storm force winds will quickly subside.

He said metro New Orleans could see heavy wind and rain, but Landry assured residents of the Crescent City that his administration had worked with the city in the last week to ensure its drainage pumps were operational and manned.

Grimes added that areas along the coast could see a slight storm surge, around three feet high, but the rest of the state should see very little effect.

The climatologist said the storm should be an "in-and-out situation," and that the storm could completely collapse within the next 48-60 hours.

For more information about how to stay prepared for potential flooding, click here.

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