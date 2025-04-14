WATCH: Gov. Landry delivers address to kick off 2025 legislative session

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry is delivering an address ahead of the start of the 2025 legislative session.

The session is expected to adjourn Thursday, June 12, 2025.

That address is being streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here.

Remarks as prepared:

“Mr. Speaker,??

Mr. President,??

Ladies and Gentlemen of the House and Senate, Citizens of Louisiana, and Visitors here today.?

Thank you for your warm welcome and your friendship.

Yesterday, I had both the distinguished honor and daunting task of sending off over 700 of Louisiana’s finest young men and women, as the 256th Infantry Brigade reports overseas for deployment.

It was particularly moving for me, as a former member of the 256, having stood in their boots some 35 years ago, as the first National Guard combat unit deployed since World War 2, to be activated for Operation Desert Storm.

Since then, our 256 has been deployed 5 times with over 15,000 brave Louisiana men and women reporting for duty.

Please let us take a moment to reflect on their courage and may we pray that God keeps his hand upon each as they go forth representing the great light of freedom in a cold dark world.

In that same reflection of sacrifice, let me add that one of our most cherished and precious communities is our veterans.

It is my great honor to introduce two of our nation’s finest, Sergeant Matthew Bean and Corporal Daniel Naquin

They are here today with their families. ?

These two men joined a club they never intended to, although, when they signed their name vowing to serve our country, they knew it could come at a price.

For injuries sustained in combat, it will be my privilege to pin them each with a Purple Heart, the military’s oldest award, in the Senate Chamber this afternoon.

Thank you, gentlemen, for your selfless sacrifice in service to our great nation.

Let’s us give them a hero's applause.

Too often as we gather in this building to exchange ideas and in the passion of our politics, we sometimes lose focus on the successes and achievements of yesterday’s work.??

The labor of last year, now seems but a small moment in time.?

The long hours and many months away from home doesn’t seem as sacrificial as it seemed then.?

It is a reminder of God’s gift of time and sacrifice.?

Let us take a moment to reflect on our unprecedented pace of progress.?

We were collectively elected to bring change, reform, and a renewed sense of public service to Louisiana’s government.?

I can say with pride and excitement; we are doing so. ?

Change is happening.

There is a refreshing new sense of excitement in the Louisiana air.??

After 3 special sessions and 1 regular session, we are reversing decades of hurdles and setbacks and placing Louisiana on a new course to prosperity.

Not just joining the new industrial South but leading it.

And we did it by focusing on Crime, Education and Jobs.?

We began by restoring law and order to protect our neighborhoods and families.

We lifted the veils of secrecy that controlled too many aspects of our criminal justice system.

We have given victims a voice.

And we have let our men and women in law enforcement know that they are supported and appreciated.

We have strengthened Drug Courts, focused on logistical improvements and effective re-entry programs.

Our Victim Assistance Coordinators and Pardon and Parole Board now operate with a stronger focus on victims' voices.

We inherited a juvenile crime crisis, and began work by investing $100 million in regional facilities to keep juveniles close to their homes, emphasizing safety, education, and rehabilitation.

We have opened a Multi-Agency Resource Center to reduce juvenile crime through early assessment and guidance—partnering with our Community and Technical College System to provide workforce training for young offenders.

And contrary to George Soros and the money he spent lying to Louisiana citizens, had Amendment 3 passed we would have had 10’s of millions of dollars more to invest in rehabilitation services, and not one juvenile would have been placed in an adult prison!

We should be led by the words of Frederick Douglas and aim to raise strong children rather than repair broken men.

Our results are inspiring and demonstrable.

As we are witnessing a downward trend in violent crime in Louisiana, and we will not stop until everyone in Louisiana feels safe in their communities.

We inherited an educational crisis that has gripped this State for far too long.

So, we enhanced educational opportunities by establishing education savings accounts, empowering families to select the learning environment that best suits their needs and values.

Over 35,000 parents have responded, seeking to participate in our Gator Scholarship Program. Included in this number are parents with children with disabilities and low-income families desperate for our help!

We then turned our attention to the most important person in a child’s education—the child’s teacher.

Focusing on teachers we launched the "Let the Teacher Teach" program to recreate effective learning environments of the past.

We're prioritizing classroom time over bureaucracy by returning to the basics.

And once and for all, we are letting our teachers teach.

While many have opposed curriculum reform, we have proven them wrong with results, and we shall continue to emphasize teaching our children the fundamentals needed to have productive lives.

This has taken indoctrination out, so education can come in.

And our higher education community is also following your

instructions, purging the wasteful and divisive DEI programs from our universities, once and for all!

We got the cell phones out, and the Ten Commandments in.?

For the first time in years, we are beginning to see promise.?

Dr. Cade Brumely’s plan is working—Our educational rankings are up 11 points on the Nation’s Report Card—we are now 32 when we used to be 49.?

We are achieving the highest testing scores in a generation.?

Louisiana now ranks 4th overall—In the top 5 with Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Massachusetts.???

The Report Card also shows our 4th Graders are now in the top 5 in the nation for growth in Mathematics.

And we were 1 of only 2 states where our 4th Graders exceeded the 2019 scores in both reading and math.?

Our goal is simple, to ensure that every Louisiana child has the opportunity to reach their God given potential, preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow while ensuring they can find work today….All while building opportunity to keep them right here at home!

With that noble cause in mind, let me recognize some of our wonderful students visiting the Capitol today from St. Alphonso Catholic School in New Orleans.

Mr. Williams’ and Mrs. Ray’s 7th Grade class stand up!

Please welcome them.

They may be sitting in this Legislature one day in the fast-approaching future.

As we refocused on education, let's remember when our population was much healthier.

When kids played outside, and recess was a time for physical activities not snap chats and Tik Tok!

Louisiana faces high rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, affecting families and stretching healthcare thin.

Heart disease, largely linked to obesity, is our top cause of death.

We rank 43rd in cardiovascular diseases and diabetes and 40% of our adult population suffers from obesity.

These aren’t just numbers; they’re stories of families burdened by preventable illness and children growing up with limited access to proper nutrition and exercise.

Today I would like to welcome a group of Louisiana women who are here to help me launch an initiative focused on the health of our Louisiana families, the MAHA MOMS.

These women challenge us to improve family health by supporting our local farmers, reducing toxins, and promoting physical activity.

They are calling on leaders, industries, and individuals to demonstrate accountability.

I am proud to support Senator McMath as he leads this challenge.

His legislation calls for us to curb ultra-processed food that is fueling chronic disease, incentivize better food choices, encourage active lifestyles, eliminate toxins from school lunches, and train physicians in nutrition-based treatments.

In a state known for its culture of cooking, every child should learn to cook with fresh, local shrimp from the Gulf and greens from our farms—instead of relying on processed meals.

With Louisiana ingredients like fresh crawfish, pecans, rice and sweet potatoes—we can nourish our bodies and our economy simultaneously.

Louisiana is gifted as a natural bread basket of fresh produce.

In that vein, allow me to highlight a positive development in this ongoing struggle.

Our own Tulane University School of Medicine, acknowledging the critical role of diet in combating prevalent diseases, now offers courses in culinary medicine.

The Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine now trains doctors to be fully knowledgeable and equipped to address diet with their patients.

The Goldring Center incorporates health focused chefs who rotate through the Tulane program to help design and update the Center’s curriculum with the latest information and recipes that will be a part of the medical students’ education.

The success of this initiative has prompted other medical schools nationwide to adopt the Goldring Center’s curriculum.

Critics may say change is hard, costly, or late, but we believe in progress through small, impactful actions—like swapping soda for water, walking outside, and buying produce locally.

It is time to push back against a system that profits from sickness.

These women are fighting for their children and yours.

The MAHA movement isn’t about perfection overnight, it’s about progress every day.

It’s about small changes that ripple outward and affect generations of Louisiana families.

Let’s give them a round of applause.

Last year you enacted 17 bills improving healthcare and creating a state Surgeon General who is committed to increasing transparency and controlling costs, like reining in the PBMs who are driving the cost of prescriptions.

However, we must do more!

Finally, we focused on jobs, by focusing on tax reform.?

We are experiencing a historic upsurge of business interest and investment in our state because of our efforts to reform our tax structure.

It’s no secret.???

Economic opportunity follows those that have the ability to see beyond the horizon.

That’s why we worked so hard to lower income taxes and simplify our tax code.?

We placed so much pressure on our neighbors that Mississippi has finally addressed its own income tax policy.

Although ours is better than theirs!

Remember other states will not sit by idly as we take their rankings.?

Which is why we proposed Amendment 2.

It represented the most beneficial reform to our Constitution since its’ adoption in 1974.

It sought to…

Permanently lower the income tax rate;??

Protect our homestead exemption;?

Pay down a monumental teacher retirement debt, which left wing organizations and even some teacher unions foolishly opposed.

Despite the falsehoods espoused by certain drum beaters, it completely safeguarded sacred tax exemptions for our churches.

And it would have given our teachers a permanent pay raise.

Not withstanding this set back, we will continue to work towards achieving our full economic might.

Why?

Because our people deserve it.

We will not let George Soros’ money and the socialist minded who do his handiwork, confuse, manipulate, and bully a competent Legislature.??

We are building Louisiana for Louisianians...NOT for the global elites that look down on us.

We shall maintain our commitment to further tax reform in our quest for total elimination of the state income tax and the standard of living for all.

Working steadily to take our people from dependence to independence !?

?

Let me demonstrate the product of your work.

When an economic team is led by a strong leader like Secretary Bourgeois, Louisiana shines brightly on the path to success.

Businesses are now flocking to Louisiana amidst renewed global interest in America.

Together with President Trump, we have shown the world that Louisiana is a prime location for investment, establishing ourselves as a key player in American energy and manufacturing.

Our commitment to growth is evident through 14 bills we passed enhancing agency efficiency and removing obstacles to economic development, including our Welcome Home Act, which fosters job growth by recognizing occupational licenses universally.

We've worked tirelessly to improve and streamline various licensing agencies and their policies.

We have also made proactive efforts to transform our approach to economic development.

Our Positioning Louisiana To Win legislation implements best practices according to national standards within our dynamic Department of Economic Development.

The fruits of our labor are being felt throughout the state at unprecedented levels.

Throughout last year, as we labored on reform, the LED team and I convinced global investors that Louisiana was committed to improving its business climate.

The results have been nothing short of extraordinary.

Starting in December, Meta announced the construction of the world's largest AI Data Center in Richland Parish—committing an initial $10 billion in construction costs and creating 5,000 construction jobs.

This project will ultimately provide over 500 new permanent high-paying jobs and more than 1,000 additional indirect jobs.

All of this in a parish that has less than 20,000 people!

Joining us today is Meta’s Henry Thornton.

Let’s give him a Louisiana welcome!

This iconic project represents the largest investment in North Louisiana’s history.

It was only made possible because of your dedicated efforts.

Furthermore, just 30 days ago, I proudly joined two of the President’s Cabinet members to announce Venture Global’s $18 billion expansion in Plaquemines Parish—marking the largest construction project in North America.

We are honored to have Venture Global founder and executive co-chair, Bob Pender, with us today.

Additionally, two weeks ago, in Washington D.C., President Trump invited us to announce Hyundai Steel Company’s nearly $6 billion new steel mill.

This groundbreaking facility, Hyundai’s first in North America, promises to create over 1,300 new jobs in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana emerged victorious among 70 sites nationwide due to our innovative, superior, and expedited solutions.

Hyundai’s leadership will return to Louisiana this month for a tour of the site.

Last week, alongside CF Industries, we announced the construction of a new $4 billion ammonia plant next to the Hyundai steel mill.

These remarkable investments are located on the west side of the Mississippi River and I believe will be the catalyst desperately needed for our new bridge to the Capitol area.

Further inspiring progress, Radiance Technologies has announced plans to open a computer chip processing facility in Ruston, creating 300 new jobs.

Radiance Technology, founded in 1999, supports the U.S. military in AI, Cyber, Directed Energy, and Hypersonics.

We are delighted to welcome Adam Hellmer from Radiance Technologies today.

Consider the astounding progress: three years ago, would you have believed that Louisiana currently has 41 new business projects representing over 16,000 new jobs and over $50 billion of capital expenditure?

Our state is experiencing a 450% increase in potential new business capital and a 127% increase in job opportunities across all corners of the state.

It is unprecedented and it is historic.

The thanks belongs to your unwavering efforts.

My message to America and the rest of the world is clear:

Louisiana believes in cooperation not opposition.

The people of Louisiana are the hardest-working in America.

We trust and know that our Louisiana men and women will work with diligence, honesty, and loyalty.

Louisiana will make you proud.

Louisiana will make you feel valued.

Louisiana will make you successful.

As a result of all of the hard work last year we have begun to move Louisiana off the bottom of all of the good lists and off the top of the bad lists.

Promises made, and promises being delivered!

The world is taking note as they look at the private investments.

The American Legislative Exchange Council has just published their annual Report On State Economic Competitiveness.

Last year when we took office, Louisiana was ranked 31st in Economic Outlook compared to the other 49 states.

In just 13 months, because of our reform of taxation and our aggressive economic development program, Louisiana has leapt up 13 places in economic outlook.

This is the largest improvement of any state in the country.

Congratulations.

Across all levels of government, there is a growing demand from taxpayers for greater accountability and efficiency.

The budget presented here reflects our ongoing dedication to aligning our state’s finances with sensible and fiscally responsible practices.

We have actively listened to taxpayer concerns.

The financial hurdles we faced last year were due to excessive spending during the pandemic.

Temporary federal cash infusions boosted consumer spending, resulting in short-lived tax revenue increases, inflation, and the current budgetary challenges.

Last year, we managed to reduce spending by $2 billion compared to the previous year.

This year’s budget has been crafted without relying on any additional pandemic-related federal funds.

Initially, we anticipated a $558 million deficit for this year's budget. However, our tax reform efforts last year have helped stabilize our financial situation.

For too long, our state has prioritized government expansion and tax increases without considering the burden on taxpayers.

We are changing this approach.

We have responsibly removed certain one-time expenses from the budget to maintain baseline funding.

This stable budget reflects our commitment to reversing previous trends and curbing growth.

We aim to fund as many non-recurring expenses as possible, avoiding the use of one-time funds for ongoing expenses.

Our budget reduces state funding by $1 billion.

By maintaining fiscal discipline, we can continue implementing historic tax cuts and work towards further reducing personal income tax rates, while still investing in critical infrastructure like roads and bridges.

Our efforts have resulted in a significant improvement in our bond rating, which translates to savings for taxpayers.

In response to taxpayers' demand for accountability and efficiency, we have launched the LA-DOGE initiative, which includes members from this body.

Working with you, the LA-DOGE project is focused on eliminating wasteful spending and ensuring expenditures serve meaningful, prudent, and legislatively mandated purposes.

Two years ago, the Legislative Auditor found that Medicaid was still paying for individuals who had moved out of state.

The previous administration did not address this issue.

Thanks to the LA-DOGE team, starting April 26th, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Office of Motor Vehicles will share data to verify Medicaid users' residency against driver’s license records, potentially saving $50 million annually.

In a short time, we have identified unnecessary spending across various government sectors, including:

We found $11 million in savings in the Department of Health & Hospitals;

$2.3 million in savings in the Division of Administration;

Over $1 million saved in the Department of Energy & Natural Resources;

And we discovered $1 million wasted on unused cellular phone data plans.

I have issued an Executive Order to implement a hiring freeze and prevent automatic renewal of property leases by state agencies.

Last year, we successfully began reorganizing departments, like the Department of Economic Development.

Many departments continue to achieve efficiencies, and our Cabinet officials deserve recognition for their ongoing efforts.

We believe further reorganization plans this session will save taxpayer money and enhance efficiency.

Specifically, I propose reorganizing and modernizing our Department of Transportation & Development to improve public trust and address our state’s infrastructure issues.

Our Division of Administration, is led by your trusted former colleague Commissioner Barras, his door is always open to discuss the state’s financial matters with you.

Our commitment to operational efficiency and transparency, along with improved interagency coordination, has led us to ask the National Guard to oversee the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

This move aims to reduce bureaucracy, enhance emergency response times, and streamline logistics during disasters.

Despite all the sunshine we have created, a dark cloud continues to linger in the halls of this capitol. It has been here since the time I served as an aid in the Senate over 30 years ago.

This divisive issue has sparked passionate debate and tension that permeates every corner of this building.

Today, once again, the air is thick with uncertainty as you and I are being forced to grapple with conflicting opinions, each side feverishly defending their stance in hopes of swaying the outcome while the future of Louisiana hangs in the balance, waiting for a solution.

It deeply affects the budgets of Louisiana families and businesses.

And this debate is over the ridiculous cost of insurance.

It has become a crisis that has gripped the nation and this State.

Year after year, after year, we come here to argue about excessive insurance rates.

Year after year, people from both sides show up to gas light us.

Year after year, we are promised by insurance companies that if we pass this or if we pass that, they will lower rates.

It never happens.

Year after year, we are promised by lawyers that if we conform the laws to favor the plaintiffs they represent, it won’t affect rates.

That never happens either.

The only thing worse than a little boy crying wolf is two little boys crying wolf!

Last year, in response to the concerns of families and business owners, we worked to pass 27 bills aimed at addressing our insurance issues by enhancing the business climate for the insurance companies!

This was the most significant legislative effort by any Governor in the country, even though some states face even more severe insurance problems than we do.

I've continued to review the data, and I have listened to the arguments from both sides extensively.

Each time the insurance companies told us that specific changes would solve the problem, we accepted it.

And yet rates did not go down.

Our families continue to struggle with insuring their homes and their vehicles.

This is completely unacceptable!

The progress we're making in Louisiana will be hindered if we don't resolve these issues.

Let me be clear: both sides are to blame!

I'm not here to support lawyers or insurance companies.

I'm here to help the Louisianians who elected us.

For instance, last year, we extended the claims adjustment period without penalizing the insurance companies after natural disasters, as the companies claimed it was necessary for them to continue operating here.

Yet, rates remain high.

I travel around Louisiana more than anyone else, and I don't see insurance companies or plaintiff lawyers going broke.

But I sure do see way too many people and businesses struggling financially because of both.

The people we have elected to regulate insurance in this state, year after year, decade after decade, for whatever various reasons they give— have been unable to fix the outrageous insurance rate problem in Louisiana.

And they have more excuses than a Mayberry mechanic.

As a clear consequence of their failure, you and I are forced to deal with it.

I've shared key statistics and data indicating problem areas.

Our accident frequency and repair costs align with the national average, and our injury severity is below the national average.

However, our minor injury claims are nearly double the national average

This suggests a cultural issue, driven by lawyer advertising that requires correction.

We propose legislation to restrict attorney advertising that promises monetary outcomes through dubious testimonials and deceptive claims for fantastic monetary rewards.

The previous governor vetoed this bill. I plan to sign it, as quickly as you can send to my desk.

On the insurance side, our loss ratios are better than in Texas and Florida and comparable to Alabama, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

This means Insurance Companies profit more in Louisiana than in other states!

I am committed to working with you to find a balanced approach that holds both sides accountable and is fair to genuinely injured victims.

There are several proposals we urge you to consider.

These steps will help balance the playing field for insurance companies and their customers, addressing the current imbalance.

We should eliminate the presumption of injury without evidence of a pre-existing condition or other causes.

Injuries claimed should be proven, not assumed.

Your former colleague Richard Nelson proposed a bill to address this, which was also vetoed by the last governor.

I look forward to signing it as quickly as you can send it up.

We should bring medical transparency to the collateral source rule; we can do this by adopting the Texas model.

Last year, I vetoed a collateral source bill because it failed to address the problem and stripped rights from legitimately injured individuals.

The Texas model I urge you to support today is an even stronger approach to solving this problem once and for all.

Many drivers continue to drive around with no insurance.

The "No Pay, No Play" concept needs strengthening.

We must further limit recovery for drivers who don’t play by the rules, breaking the law and driving without insurance.

Currently, bodily injury damages exclude the first $15,000 and I say you raise it to $100,000.

This will limit the recovery for uninsured drivers who don’t play by our rules.

It's time we enact measures prohibiting drivers from texting or using social media while driving.

Distracted driving has tragic consequences and contributes to the insurance problem.

These proposals offer the most comprehensive solutions proposed for addressing frivolous lawsuits ever suggested here!

But it begs the question, will the rates go down?

Only if we give our Insurance Department the power to lower rates.

I believe it’s time the Commissioner of Insurance should have the authority to reject excessive rates, not just inadequate ones.

The proposed legislation expands the Commissioner's oversight by removing legal exemptions and requiring rate filings for more than just informational purposes.

These changes will enable the Commissioner to assess and reject excessive rates regardless of market conditions, by removing public hearing barriers and shifting the burden of proof.

It works in Mississippi!

In the spirit of transparency, we should prevent insurance companies from labeling information as "confidential" or "proprietary" in order to block public access to data that can aid decision-making, and our ability to control the rates.

If insurers choose to hire celebrities for commercials, our citizens shouldn't bear that cost.

This could help lower rates and improve transparency, as seen in Texas.

Today many trucking companies have responsibly placed dash cams in their trucks, in an effort to prevent the frivolous suits that drive our statistics.

Yet, they receive no credit for helping improve the legal climate.

That’s wrong!

We should mandate a 5% premium discount for large trucks with operable dashboard cameras, as this evidence helps reduce litigation.

To assist consumers, we should prohibit credit checks for setting insurance premiums and reform penalties for lapses in coverage.

Another problem confronting our homeowners is the insurance companies’ unwillingness to allow them the flexibility to purchase reduced amounts of coverage.

If a property owner no longer owes the full value of the original mortgage

OR has considerable amount of equity in the land value itself

OR for whatever financial reason, they do not feel the need to insure their property for the full replacement cost, then they should have the freedom of purchasing less expensive reduced coverage amounts to help lower their bill.

I support any proposal that grants the Department of Insurance the authority to enforce flexible coverage options for property owners.

The proposals I have laid out do not benefit the lawyers.

The proposals I have laid out do not benefit the insurance companies.

But they benefit the well-being of our families and businesses.

You know, Huey Long had a knack for storytelling and describing things.

He once told a story about a medicine salesman that use to travel around Louisiana selling two types of medicine.

One was called High Pop-a-LowRum.

The other was called Low Pop-a-HighRum.

When asked what the difference was, he said, “Oh they are considerably different.

Of course, they are both very good for you.

But one is made from the bark of the tree we take from the root up.

The other is made from the bark of the tree we take from the top of the tree down.”

The only difference I see between these lawyers and the insurance companies is that one wants to skin you from your ankle up, while the other wants to skin you from your ear down.

Being your Governor now for a little over a year, I can share with you, my newfound alertness and perhaps a great dose of enlightenment.???

I have learned a lot in a short period.?

Some of you are very pleased to hear that.?

Many of you will doubt it.???????

One of the most important things I have learned is that despite?…

Our differences in procedure and manner,??

Our differences in the experiences that shaped each of our lives,

Even our differences in political affiliations,?

Underneath all of those differences, we share a very common goal.?

We all want the same good things for Louisiana.?

We all want our beloved state to prosper.?

We all want to help our neighbors in need.?

We all want our children to be safely and properly educated.

We all want our community streets, parks, neighborhoods, schools, and businesses to be safe.?

We all want our sick cared for.?

We all respect our elderly and want them protected and afforded the utmost dignity.?

We all love and appreciate our Veterans and want them respected.?

We all want good jobs and good wages so our families’ incomes can be elevated.

We all want to protect and prudently manage our abundant renewable resources and to even more prudently utilize the non -renewable resources to build a better state and to strengthen our economy.

To achieve those shared aspirations for Louisiana, we sincerely welcome dissenting viewpoints as we work together to realize these sincere aspirations.?

I have also learned that we must, first and foremost, continue to prepare ourselves for the unexpected.?

To think that within less than 3 months…

We experienced a terrorist attack on New Year’s Day, in the midst of hosting our annual Sugar Bowl with over 100,000 guests in our city.

A snowstorm that shut down our state for several days;??

We hosted a Super Bowl bringing over 110,000 fans to our state, and show casing Louisiana to the entire world; ?

And we Immediately launched into the Mardi Gras season welcoming over 1 million reveling guests to Louisiana.?

Thankfully, we already had a multi-agency operation in place late last year along with the supplemental security of Troop NOLA. ?

Our State Police, National Guard, Sheriff Departments, Wildlife & Fisheries, Probation and Parole, and many more, were all in New Orleans during the fateful terrorist attack on New Year’s morning.

They provided an instantaneous response and assistance to the victims, their families, our businesses and tourist community.??

We have with us today, some of the victims and families of the horrific act of terrorism that struck early on New Year’s Day.

May you all stand.

Please know that our prayers and our support for you is unwavering along with our everlasting memory of those whose lives were taken by this unwarranted and evil act of terror.

We also extend our heartfelt prayers and thoughts?to the family members of those beautiful souls who were lost that morning.

Thank you for being here.

To see first-hand the magnificence of our law enforcement officers, our military, and our state residents working together in the face of tragedy, is awe inspiring.?

Each of them represents the bravery and the tenacity to succeed through these types of challenges with unflinching courage and with profound dedication.?

They inspire me to work even harder for them and for you.??

Our law enforcement officers,??

Our EMT’s,??

Our cherished Military,??

Our State and Local Government Workers

And the greatest hospitality industry in the world...make our state standout by embracing our guests and inviting the world.??

If we can successfully accomplish what we just accomplished in this trying 3-month period;?

If we can stand down terrorism, stop it in its’ tracks, honor those we lost and their families, seize our faith, and keep our focus;?

If we can safely and successfully host three of the largest events in the world, back-to-back;?

All pulling together, as one united and unique state;?

Then there is nothing we cannot do to make Louisiana the greatest state in America.???????? ??

Again and again, the world sees us as?

The people who never quit--and never quit trying,???

The people that never say it can’t be done,?

The people that find a way, when there is no way, ??

The people that always have a kind word for you and a warm seat at their table.?

It is our culture of hard work and humility that is our greatness.? ?

The things we don’t brag about.??

Louisianians see a situational need and we take action.? ?

That’s just how we roll.?

In these days of uncertainty, Louisiana is the type of place the wise look to, and today our doors and our hearts are open.

I am so honored to work with each of you as we continue to make our state better and better each hour of each day;??

As we face the challenges that confront us;??

To anticipate the looming pitfalls that may attempt to slow us;

To push through the tearful moments and maintain our diligence with a constant and renewing focus;??

To serve the greatest people on earth that you and I represent.?

May all our work continue to be for them and about them.?

God bless Louisiana and the people we represent.”