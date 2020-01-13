WATCH: Gov John Bel Edwards takes the oath of office, Monday morning

Governor John Bel Edwards and Donna Edwards at the 2020 inauguration Photo: Louisiana Public Broadcasting

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is taking the oath of office for the second time, Monday morning, at 11:30 a.m.

He and First Lady, Donna Edwards began the morning with an invitation-only mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Baton Rouge.

Following the mass, the two made their way to the State Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. Despite the rainy weather, the ceremony was well-attended.

Covering the inauguration of @LouisianaGov today. Many folks are braving the elements to be here. There’s a steady drizzle. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/m30zm7lgco — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) January 13, 2020

After the ceremony, Governor Edwards will join hundreds of fellow LSU Tiger fans at the National Championship game in the New Orleans Superdome.