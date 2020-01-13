62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Gov John Bel Edwards takes the oath of office, Monday morning

1 hour 53 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2020 Jan 13, 2020 January 13, 2020 11:28 AM January 13, 2020 in News
Source: Louisiana Public Broadcasting
By: WBRZ Staff
Governor John Bel Edwards and Donna Edwards at the 2020 inauguration Photo: Louisiana Public Broadcasting

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is taking the oath of office for the second time, Monday morning, at 11:30 a.m. 

He and First Lady, Donna Edwards began the morning with an invitation-only mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Baton Rouge.

Following the mass, the two made their way to the State Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. Despite the rainy weather, the ceremony was well-attended. 

After the ceremony, Governor Edwards will join hundreds of fellow LSU Tiger fans at the National Championship game in the New Orleans Superdome. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days