WATCH: Gov. Edwards addresses rising COVID numbers, tragic loss of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow

BATON ROUGE - Elected officials across the U.S. continue to offer words of sympathy and encouragement to the family of the late Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who died Tuesday (Dec. 29) after being diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19.

Accompanying these condolences from Letlow's fellow politicians are a blend of comforting, frustrated, and even blatantly angry words from celebrities and members of the general public. Whatever their tone, each expression seems to be fueled by a desire to see an end to the pandemic that's ripped away the lives of over 341,000 Americans.

In Louisiana's capital, the mood is no different.

Many locals appear to approach 2021 with a gravity that's unusual for Louisiana at this time of year.

Normally, with Mardi Gras season just around the corner and New Years gatherings only hours away, the mood would be celebratory.

But as the pandemic has forced the cancellation of most carnival festivities and officials struggle to process the sudden COVID-related death of a healthy 41-year-old community leader, many are somber as they prepare to move into the new year.

The state's governor, John Bel Edwards, addressed citizens with the final COVID update of 2020 Thursday (Dec. 31) morning.

During his address, Governor Edwards touched on the rising COVID case numbers, vaccination efforts, and the deaths of Congressman-elect Letlow and former Congressman Vic Stelley and his wife, Terry Stelly.

The Governor's address is available to view below.