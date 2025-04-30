WATCH: Girl gets suspended for bullying, father makes her walk to school

SWANTON, Ohio - A dad in Ohio who took a unique approach in addressing his daughter's bad behavior at school is receiving both praise and criticism.

Matt Cox, a native of Swanton, Ohio, prompted a divide in opinions nationwide after he punished his 10-year-old daughter for bullying by making her walk five miles to school in near-freezing temperatures.

"This is my small way of trying to stop it in my household," Cox told WTVG.

Cox understood his decision would be divisive, but his main goal was to teach his daughter a lesson. He shared the video on social media, garnering 14 million views and thousands of comments. While many agreed with his style of parenting others derided the decision.

"I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this and that's all right," Cox said in the video. "I am doing what I think is right to teach my daughter a lesson to stop her from bullying."

Cox told WTVG that he didn't want to be a parent who brushed off his child's actions with the mantra, "Kids will be kids." He said this was the second time Kirsten has gotten in trouble for bullying and she was given a three-day suspension.

Matt later shared an update on the original post saying, "lesson learned."