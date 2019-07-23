WATCH: Frustrated mother duck attacks firefighter saving her ducklings

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Florida firefighter was reminded how thankless his job can be while rescuing a pair of trapped ducklings earlier this week.

Video shared by the Lauderhill Fire Department shows a crew member pulling the ducklings out of a drain. After several minutes of watching the firefighter pull her babies out of the drain, the mom seemingly grows very impatient, taking flight and giving the man a peck to the side of his head.

The firefighter was unharmed, and the reunited family of ducks was last seen waddling off into the sunset.