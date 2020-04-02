56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Former LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson works out ahead of NFL Draft

8 hours 27 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 April 01, 2020 9:06 PM April 01, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

With the NFL draft on the horizon, former LSU stars are continuing to put in work. 

Former LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson has been working alongside well known football trainer Rischad Whitfield aka Footwork King in Houston, Texas. 

He posted a video of the duo training with a caption that said, "Everything K’Lavon does at OLB involves his ability to move his feet and turn his hips. He will have to be able to play in space and in zone coverage in the NFL."

Check out the video below:

He also had a chance to play with Whitfield's pocket American bully following the practice.

Round one of the NFL draft is still scheduled for April 23rd. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days