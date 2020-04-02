WATCH: Former LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson works out ahead of NFL Draft

With the NFL draft on the horizon, former LSU stars are continuing to put in work.

Former LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson has been working alongside well known football trainer Rischad Whitfield aka Footwork King in Houston, Texas.

He posted a video of the duo training with a caption that said, "Everything K’Lavon does at OLB involves his ability to move his feet and turn his hips. He will have to be able to play in space and in zone coverage in the NFL."

Check out the video below:

Athlete: @S4CKGURU

Position: Outside Linebacker

College: NFLSU ??



Everything K’Lavon does at OLB involves his ability to move his feet and turn his hips. He will have to be able to play in space and in zone coverage in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/Ldq7xrhwrP — Footwork_King ???? (@footwork_king1) April 1, 2020

He also had a chance to play with Whitfield's pocket American bully following the practice.

After Former @LSUfootball edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson (@S4CKGURU) from North Shore (@NSNationFB) got in a session with the @footwork_king1, Rischad Whitfield, K’Lavon made a new friend in Zoe, Rischad’s pocket American bully (11 weeks old.) pic.twitter.com/AXydcPirj1 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 2, 2020

Round one of the NFL draft is still scheduled for April 23rd.