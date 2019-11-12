47°
WATCH: Former LSU football star Marcus Spears goes on epic ESPN rant after Bama game

1 hour 5 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 November 12, 2019 11:59 AM November 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - LSU's shellacking of longtime tormentor Alabama was cathartic for hundreds of thousands of Purple and Gold fans. Among them is former player Marcus Spears, who made a victory lap on national TV Tuesday. 

Spears, a Baton Rouge native who played defensive end during Nick Saban's LSU tenure, had championed the Tigers all week leading up to the huge game. Spears' adamant defense of LSU put him at odds with popular ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, who played up the Crimson Tide going into the weekend. 

LSU went on to beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa, 46-41, getting its first win against the Tide since 2011. Needless to say, Spears had a few words upon his return Tuesday.

He even got a chance to confront the main source of his heckling, Stephen A. Smith.

