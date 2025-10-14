69°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Flight attendant rocks child asleep for tired mom
HAWAII- A flight attendant's efforts to help a struggling mother is going viral.
One passenger on a Hawaiian Airlines flight captured the moment when a flight attendant rocked a toddler to sleep for a jet-lagged mother.
The video was posted to Facebook, explaining that the mother had tirelessly worked to get her fussy child to sleep without any luck.
"She had tried for at least 45 minutes and nothing worked. The toddler reached out and the flight attendant rocked him... Up and down the aisle until he finally gave in."
Trending News
Check out the video to see the heartwarming moment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Southern University's Class of 1975 celebrates 50 years as...
-
LSU Burden Garden corn maze in full swing during October weekends
-
70 for 70: Major Reginald Brown started group that serves Thanksgiving to...
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash on I-12 near O'Neal Lane
-
Government shutdown could be the longest ever, House Speaker Johnson warns