WATCH: First COVID-19 vaccine issued in Louisiana

3 hours 45 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, December 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

NEW ORLEANS -The first shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have been issued in the New Orleans area at Ochsner Health.

The hospital system is among the first in the nation to get the vaccine as the rollout starts on Monday.

The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry. The first of two shots are expected to be given in the coming week to health care workers and nursing home residents.

Pfizer's vaccine must be kept at below-freezing temperatures, making logistics complicated to get the vaccine out to other medical centers.

New Orleans received their shipment today while Baton Rouge is set to get an allotment of the vaccine on Tuesday.

WATCH THE FIRST VACCINE ADMINISTERED HERE

