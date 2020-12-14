Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: First COVID-19 vaccine issued in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS -The first shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have been issued in the New Orleans area at Ochsner Health.
The hospital system is among the first in the nation to get the vaccine as the rollout starts on Monday.
The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry. The first of two shots are expected to be given in the coming week to health care workers and nursing home residents.
Pfizer's vaccine must be kept at below-freezing temperatures, making logistics complicated to get the vaccine out to other medical centers.
New Orleans received their shipment today while Baton Rouge is set to get an allotment of the vaccine on Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ochsner New Orleans rolls out first doses of vaccine in Louisiana
-
Oschner physician sheds light on how Pfizer's COVID vaccine is expected to...
-
BR General Hospital awaits receipt of Pfizer's COVID vaccine, urges public to...
-
Monday morning hit and run on N. 22 and Florida
-
Sunday Journal: The very best of Louisiana Christmas
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round